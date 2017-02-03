CA: Storms, Equipment Failures Contribute to Mounting Delays on Capitol Corridor Trains
Feb. 03--The head of the Capitol Corridor passenger train system issued a public apology this week for repeated train delays in recent months that have prompted numerous rider complaints. Union Pacific Railroad officials say they too have been hit with delays on their freight lines, mainly caused by storm-related washouts and slides, causing them to reroute more trains through Sacramento on crowded tracks shared with the passenger rail system.
