Business briefs: PNC to buy ECN Capit...

Business briefs: PNC to buy ECN Capital; Burger King owner buys Popeyes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

PNC Financial Services Group agreed to pay $1.25 billion in cash to buy the U.S.-based commercial and vendor finance business of Toronto-based ECN Capital Corp. The deal includes a $1.1 billion portfolio of construction, transportation, industrial, franchise and technology loans and leases. The business, based in Horsham, Pa., complements PNC's existing equipment finance business, the Pittsburgh-based bank said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC