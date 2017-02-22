Business briefs: PNC to buy ECN Capital; Burger King owner buys Popeyes
PNC Financial Services Group agreed to pay $1.25 billion in cash to buy the U.S.-based commercial and vendor finance business of Toronto-based ECN Capital Corp. The deal includes a $1.1 billion portfolio of construction, transportation, industrial, franchise and technology loans and leases. The business, based in Horsham, Pa., complements PNC's existing equipment finance business, the Pittsburgh-based bank said.
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
