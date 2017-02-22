Business briefs: PNC to buy ECN Capital; Burger King owner buys Popeyes

PNC Financial Services Group agreed to pay $1.25 billion in cash to buy the U.S.-based commercial and vendor finance business of Toronto-based ECN Capital Corp. The deal includes a $1.1 billion portfolio of construction, transportation, industrial, franchise and technology loans and leases. The business, based in Horsham, Pa., complements PNC's existing equipment finance business, the Pittsburgh-based bank said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.