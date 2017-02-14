Brightline rail work shuts busy Miami...

Brightline rail work shuts busy Miami streets, traffic havoc ensues - with more to come

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The start of track work for Brightline , the express passenger train service scheduled to begin operating later this year, is inflicting serious if temporary traffic pain in northeast Miami, El Portal and Miami Shores, and commuters all along the Florida East Coast rail line should brace for at least several more weeks of disruptions and logjams. All Aboard Florida, the service's parent, shut down the rail crossing at Northeast 79th and 82nd streets, the principal east-west commuter routes between Interstate 95 and Miami's Upper East Side, to auto traffic for the week starting Sunday night to install new track and make safety improvements, the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC