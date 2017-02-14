Brightline rail work shuts busy Miami streets, traffic havoc ensues - with more to come

The start of track work for Brightline , the express passenger train service scheduled to begin operating later this year, is inflicting serious if temporary traffic pain in northeast Miami, El Portal and Miami Shores, and commuters all along the Florida East Coast rail line should brace for at least several more weeks of disruptions and logjams. All Aboard Florida, the service's parent, shut down the rail crossing at Northeast 79th and 82nd streets, the principal east-west commuter routes between Interstate 95 and Miami's Upper East Side, to auto traffic for the week starting Sunday night to install new track and make safety improvements, the company said.

