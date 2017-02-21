BRIEF-Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley as lead...
Feb 21 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive. Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp will cut 1,000 management employees and its chief executive will retire in May, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP pushes to shake up the company's board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|17 hr
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC