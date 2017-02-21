BRIEF-Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley as lead...

Feb 21 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive. Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp will cut 1,000 management employees and its chief executive will retire in May, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP pushes to shake up the company's board.

