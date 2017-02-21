BRIEF-Murray & Roberts says Allan Gray, Sanlam Investment reduce stake in co

BRIEF-Murray & Roberts says Allan Gra...

LONDON, Feb 21 Figures showing the fastest pace of growth in euro zone business activity for six years propelled European stocks to a 14-month high on Tuesday, reversing an earlier fall after the continent's biggest bank HSBC reported a surprise slump in profits.

