Bill to Help Veterans Riding NJ Transit Now Law
Legislation sponsored by Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez and Senator Jeff Van Drew to include all disabled veterans in New Jersey Transit discount program was signed into law Feb. 10, 2017. The new law, S-2489, will amend the previous law to include all disabled veterans in the NJ Transit discount program for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
