Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Artisan Partners Limited Partnership buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Northern Trust, Tenaris SA, State Street, Liberty Ventures Group, Bank of Americaoration, TD Ameritrade Holding, Alibaba Group Holding, Advance Auto Parts, sells Medtronic PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Delphi Automotive PLC, Workday, Liberty Global Group during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of 2016-12-31, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owns 257 stocks with a total value of $48.2 billion.

