Alcohol involved in fatal train accident
A New Waterford woman killed when her SUV was struck by a train in the city Jan. 28 had been drinking prior to the accident, according to information released by Columbiana police. Courtney Dickey, 38, was the only one inside the Chevy Blazer when it was struck by a Norfolk-Southern train at the South Main Street crossing.
