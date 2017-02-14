Alaska Railroad looks forward to 2017
Dale Wade, the vice president of marketing and customer service for the Alaska Railroad Corporation, speaks to the joint Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce during a luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna, Alaska. Though the passenger service line of business is doing well, freight is not - on what Wade called "a fairly busy slide, but not a pretty slide," bars depicted the steadily falling revenue in freight shipping, the railroad's largest source of revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC