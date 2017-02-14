Alaska Railroad looks forward to 2017

Dale Wade, the vice president of marketing and customer service for the Alaska Railroad Corporation, speaks to the joint Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce during a luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna, Alaska. Though the passenger service line of business is doing well, freight is not - on what Wade called "a fairly busy slide, but not a pretty slide," bars depicted the steadily falling revenue in freight shipping, the railroad's largest source of revenue.

