17 freight train cars tumble into flooded Northern California river after derailment
A freight train derailed in the Sacramento Valley Friday, sending 17 cars full of food tumbling into the Cosumnes River, authorities said. The train derailed before 1 p.m. as it passed over an inlet near Highway 99 and Dillard Road south of Elk Grove, said Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard.
