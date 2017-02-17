17 freight train cars tumble into flo...

17 freight train cars tumble into flooded Northern California river after derailment

A freight train derailed in the Sacramento Valley Friday, sending 17 cars full of food tumbling into the Cosumnes River, authorities said. The train derailed before 1 p.m. as it passed over an inlet near Highway 99 and Dillard Road south of Elk Grove, said Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard.

