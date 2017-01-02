Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, "Trinity Industries, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and leasing of a wide variety of products consisting of the following business segments or groups: Railcar Group, Inland Barge Group, Parts and Services Group, Highway Construction Product Group, Concrete & Aggregate Group, Industrial Group, and others. Others includes transportation services, the company's captive insurance company, and other peripheral businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.