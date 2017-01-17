WRAPUP 1-CSX shares jump 20 pct as activist reignites rail merger hopes

Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target. Investors rushed to bid up shares of CSX after news reports that former Pershing Square partner Paul Hilal was teaming up with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's outgoing CEO Hunter Harrison to shake up the Jacksonville, Florida-based rail operator.

