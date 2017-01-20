Why We're Raising Our Price Estimate ...

Why We're Raising Our Price Estimate For Norfolk Southern To $107

12 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Higher economic growth in the U.S. is likely to boost rail shipments across commodities - improved business environments for coal, steel, and petroleum-related commodities are likely to boost rail shipments of these commodities too. This has prompted us to revise various forecasts in our model for Norfolk Southern, translating into a new price estimate.

