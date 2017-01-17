UP reports 4Q profits up, but shipping volumes down again
OMAHA, Neb. - Union Pacific said Thursday fourth-quarter profit rose, even as shipping volumes fell for an eighth-straight quarter after declines in five of the six major cargo categories.
