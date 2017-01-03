Unions seek to overturn punitive New ...

Unions seek to overturn punitive New Jersey substance abuse law

Two railroad labor unions have jointly filed a lawsuit to overturn a punitive New Jersey law that prohibits New Jersey Transit locomotive engineers from operating trains if their personal motor vehicle driver's license is suspended. The unions argue that the state law, signed by Governor Chris Christie in late August of 2016, is preempted by Federal law, specifically, the Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008, and also by existing Federal Railroad Administration certification requirements for locomotive engineers.

