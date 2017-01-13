Union Pacific Railroad police are investigating the incident which happened in Jack London Square.
Two Tower of Power musicians hit by an Amtrak train in Jack London Square Thursday night are recovering from their injuries and are in stable condition, a band spokesman said Friday. Drummer Dave Garibaldi suffered head and facial injuries.
