Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC
Bright Rock Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corp. by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 275 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC