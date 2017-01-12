Trump, NAFTA And Kansas City Southern Remain In A Mexican Standoff

Kansas City Southern investors should keep their expectations in check ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report on February 20. In a new report, Loop Capital analyst Rick Paterson outlines a number of headwinds the railroad company is facing at the moment. According to Paterson, the potential impact that "tormentor-in-chief" Donald Trump will have on NAFTA is the primary near-term threat for Kansas City Southern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.