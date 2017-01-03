Train derailment near Rockford blocks...

Train derailment near Rockford blocks East Valley Chapel Road

18 hrs ago

Update: Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Union Pacific Railroad advises that East Valley Chapel Road will be blocked overnight Thursday. The front locomotive is partially off the track but it and all other cars are upright and cannot be moved until the locomotive is reset.

