Train derailment near Rockford blocks East Valley Chapel Road
Update: Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Union Pacific Railroad advises that East Valley Chapel Road will be blocked overnight Thursday. The front locomotive is partially off the track but it and all other cars are upright and cannot be moved until the locomotive is reset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC