TKC Must See!!! Kansas City Southern ...

TKC Must See!!! Kansas City Southern Stock Derailed Amid Prez Trump...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

One of the great rail companies in American history is located right here in Kansas City and is currently enduring harsh times amid President Trump's impending trade war with Mexico. Checkit: "Kansas City Southern's business model is built on two things: economic integration between the United States and Mexico, and stability in the relationship between the two trading partners .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,994 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC