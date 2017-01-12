Teamsters Canada asks fatigued CP Rail employees to come forward
CALGARY - The union that represents conductors and engineers at Canadian Pacific Railway is asking employees to come forward if they feel they've been forced to go to work tired. On its website, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference has created a platform for CP Rail employees to self-report if they have been 'intimidated into reporting to work fatigued.'
