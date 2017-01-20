Stock analysis: Railroad industry concerns for 2017
NEW YORK - Class 1 Railroads have been facing several challenges, such as declining oil prices and consumption, slow economic growth, low freight volumes and unfavorable weather conditions. Apart from the macroeconomic concerns, the industry is threatened by proposed regulations.
