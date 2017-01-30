Seaport Global Securities Equities An...

Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates...

Norfolk Souther Corporation - Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report released on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the firm will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.20.

