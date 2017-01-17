Schroder Investment Management Group Has $766,000 Position in Norfolk Souther Corporation
Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 864 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Mon
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC