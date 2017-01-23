Restored, 2.56-mile railway for comme...

Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to a good start in Lake County

There are 1 comment on the Crain's Cleveland Business story from 11 hrs ago, titled Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to a good start in Lake County. In it, Crain's Cleveland Business reports that:

The restoration of a short railway has expanded opportunities for commerce transportation in Lake County. A 2.56-mile railway that was abandoned in 2002 was restored by three railroad industry experts about a year ago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Liteone

Louisville, KY

#1 2 hrs ago
How about the complete story. Who are the principals, who the new customers, what are the commodities being transported, and how does one get a hold of the new venture.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Sep '16 Railway executive 412
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,184,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC