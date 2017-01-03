Rescheduled paving work on Verrazano ...

Rescheduled paving work on Verrazano to bring lane closures Wednesday

10 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

One lane will be closed in each direction on the upper level of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority . Two lanes will remain open in each direction on the upper level, with all lanes remaining open on the lower level.

