Rescheduled paving work on Verrazano to bring lane closures Wednesday
One lane will be closed in each direction on the upper level of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority . Two lanes will remain open in each direction on the upper level, with all lanes remaining open on the lower level.
