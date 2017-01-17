Railroads May Benefit if Trump Keeps Promise to Energize Coal Industry
Most U.S. railroad industry stock rose in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump's election as president. Optimism surrounding railroad stock may be driven in part by the prospect of a resurgence of the coal industry, since one of President-Elect Trump's notable campaign promises included putting coal miners back to work.
