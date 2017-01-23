Plans for new construction housing project in Ship Creek unveiled
A new construction housing project will erect 28 townhomes, becoming the first neighborhood in The Rail-an area of Ship Creek situated on over 11 acres of Alaska Railroad land. The mixed use project retail and restaurant space, as well as an outdoor performance venue and parks with trails connected to the Coastal Trail.
