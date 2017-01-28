Passenger in Brooklyn train crash ann...

Passenger in Brooklyn train crash announces plans to sue LIRR

Read more: New York Daily News

The notice of claim filed in Brooklyn came one day after the crash as federal investigators focused their attention on the train's engineer. A Queens passenger sent flying in the Long Island Rail Road wreck at Atlantic Terminal announced plans Thursday for a $5 million lawsuit against the commuter line.

