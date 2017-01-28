Passenger in Brooklyn train crash announces plans to sue LIRR
The notice of claim filed in Brooklyn came one day after the crash as federal investigators focused their attention on the train's engineer. A Queens passenger sent flying in the Long Island Rail Road wreck at Atlantic Terminal announced plans Thursday for a $5 million lawsuit against the commuter line.
