Old caboose gets facelift

Morgan Isaac, Thomas Unrau, Tanner Isaac, Mat Periard, Jared Isaac and Jordan Schlosser volunteered their time on July 13 to paint the old Canadian Pacific Railway caboose that sits beside the Soo Line Historical Museum. Photograph By Weyburn This Week Morgan Isaac, Thomas Unrau, Tanner Isaac, Mat Periard, Jared Isaac and Jordan Schlosser volunteered their time on July 13 to paint the old Canadian Pacific Railway caboose that sits beside the Soo Line Historical Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn This Week.