No rail cars in river after coal train derails near Ashcroft
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says no coal cars ended up in the Thompson River near Ashcroft, B.C., after a train derailed Thursday afternoon but some coal did get into the water. CP Railway did not say in an update on the accident how much coal was in the river, but it says no dangerous goods were involved.
