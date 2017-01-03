NJ Transit driver says he didn't know he fatally hit pedestrian Keith Elliott in Toms River

The driver of a New Jersey Transit bus that fatally struck a pedestrian on Christmas Day says that he did not realize that he hit A memorial sits at the site in Toms River where Keith Elliott was struck and killed by a NJ Transit bus on Christmas Day. TOMS RIVER - The driver of a New Jersey Transit bus that fatally struck a pedestrian on Christmas Day says that he did not realize that he hit anyone.

