New Mexico Border Towns Fear Trump's Disdain for Nafta Will Stall Trade Growth

A truck driver pauses at one of the few intersections in the border area of Santa Teresa as he tries to navigate a narrow turn while transporting a giant wind turbine blade. The 116-foot piece of equipment was manufactured in Ciudad JuA rez, Mexico, by an Arizona company, then sent by rail through El Paso on the Union Pacific line and is now probably headed to California, Oregon or the Canadian province British Columbia, areas with fast-growing wind-power industries.

