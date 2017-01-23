New flood pumps help keep Hoboken mostly dry during Monday nor'easter
A powerful nor'easter caused some of the New Jersey Transit tracks to flood at Hoboken Terminal. But new flood pumps were able to prevent flooding in many of the city's residential areas.
