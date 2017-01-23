MTA to test employees for sleep apnea

MTA to test employees for sleep apnea

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Metropolitan Transportation Authority board members backed a $7.5 million contract to test the crews on subways, buses and commuter rail roads for sleep apnea - a dangerous condition that has been investigated as a cause of recent train derailments. The sleep apnea tests for the first time will cover Long Island Rail Road conductors and engineers, NYC Transit train crews and bus drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... 11 hr Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC