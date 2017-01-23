MTA to test employees for sleep apnea
Metropolitan Transportation Authority board members backed a $7.5 million contract to test the crews on subways, buses and commuter rail roads for sleep apnea - a dangerous condition that has been investigated as a cause of recent train derailments. The sleep apnea tests for the first time will cover Long Island Rail Road conductors and engineers, NYC Transit train crews and bus drivers.
