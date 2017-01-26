MTA plans to set up face-detecting system at NYC bridges, tunnels
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority last month asked technology companies for ideas on implementing a "Facial Detection and Recognition System" at its nine bridges and tunnels. According to a request for information obtained by the technology website Vocativ, the MTA is interested in a system where "license plate images are taken and matched to occupants of the vehicles" using facial detection technology.
