MTA board to vote this month on fare, toll increases

Saturday Jan 7

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority board will vote later this month on which of two fare increase plans it will implement in March, but the new member from Staten Island has not yet decided how he'll vote. Peter Ward, president of the New York Hotel & Motel Trades Council and a Staten Island resident, replaced Allen Cappelli on the board last June.

