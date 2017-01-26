MTA Announces Sleep Apnea Testing for Conductors and Engineers System Wide
After multiple train accidents in recent years were linked to sleep apnea, the New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced they will be the first public transportation agency to test conductors and engineers on all its train and bus lines for sleep apnea. Commuter and subway train crashes across the east coast in recent years have drawn attention to the sleep condition.
