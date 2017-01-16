'More F Shenanigans': Some Manhattan Bound Trains To Skip Smith-9th, ...
In the past few days, a "service change" notice has appeared several times on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority 's web site concerning F train service at all three of our local Brooklyn stations. According to the announcement, some Manhattan-bound trains will skip the Smith-9th Street, Carroll Street and Bergen Street stations during morning rush hour and afternoon hours from Monday to Friday till January 27th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pardon Me For Asking.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC