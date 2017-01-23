Metro-North Railroads Break Ridership Records

The New Haven Line of Metro North, which whisks many Fairfield County residents to work each day, remains the busiest commuter rail line in the nation as the railroad announced Monday it has set records for ridership. The New Haven commuter rail line saw ridership grow during 2016 with a total of 40.5 million passenger trips during the year - surpassing last year's total by approximately 20,000, according to data released by Metro-North.

