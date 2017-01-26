Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP Ma Sells 131...
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 131 shares during the period.
