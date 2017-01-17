Loop Capital: Days Of The 'Rail Renaissance' Feel Like Distant Memory
Loop Capital's Rick Paterson says the mid-single-digit pricing growth in the rail sector feels like a distant memory amid deteriorating pricing environment. Paterson cited two industry themes: i) a lack of conviction on 2017 freight volumes and ii) pricing continues to decelerate following the end of the "Rail Renaissance."
