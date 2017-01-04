LIRR Expansion Project hearings set for January
The Long Island Railroad and Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be conducting six public hearings on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Third Track Project. In a Draft Environmental Impact Statement issued in late 2016, the project is described as enabling improved passenger experience, boosting motor vehicle safety, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and more.
Add your comments below
