LA River will look more like one with...

LA River will look more like one with citya s purchase of a crown-jewela land

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Efforts to revitalize the Los Angeles River, long seen by Angelenos as nothing more than a concretized flood control channel, got a boost Friday with the City Council approving the purchase of a 42-acre plot viewed as a “linchpin” for restoring nature to a waterway that flows 55-miles from the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach. The council voted unanimously to spend $60 million in city funds to purchase a former Union Pacific Railroad land known as the Taylor Yard G2 plot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC