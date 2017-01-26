LA River will look more like one with citya s purchase of a crown-jewela land

Efforts to revitalize the Los Angeles River, long seen by Angelenos as nothing more than a concretized flood control channel, got a boost Friday with the City Council approving the purchase of a 42-acre plot viewed as a “linchpin” for restoring nature to a waterway that flows 55-miles from the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach. The council voted unanimously to spend $60 million in city funds to purchase a former Union Pacific Railroad land known as the Taylor Yard G2 plot.

