Kroll Bond Rating Agency Assigns a Long-Term Rating of AA+ to MTA's Transportation Revenue Bonds, Series 2017A and MTA's Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2a Kroll Bond Rating Agency Assigns a Long-Term Rating of AA+ to MTA's Transportation Revenue Bonds, Series 2017A and MTA's Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2a Kroll Bond Rating Agency has assigned a long term rating of AA+ to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Transportation Revenue Bonds, Series 2017A in an approximate amount of $200 million. The Bonds will be sold during the week of January 16, 2017.

