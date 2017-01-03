Kansas City Southern shares slump after Ford says to scrap Mexico...
The stock was down 3.6% in early afternoon trade. Ford said it was scrapping the plan, and instead investing $700 million in a Detroit plant, where it will add 700 jobs as it works to expand its fleet of electric and self-driving vehicles.
