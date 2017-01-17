Kansas City Southern profit falls on weak Mexican peso

Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar. The Kansas City-based company reported fourth-quarter net income of $120.1 million or $1.12 per share, down from $133.4 million or $1.23 per share a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.