Kansas City Southern (KSU) Tumbles After Ford Junks Mexico Plant Plans
Shares of Kansas City Southern were backsliding 4.20% to $81.29 in Tuesday afternoon trading after Ford y announced that it would no longer build a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and instead expand one of its plants in Michigan. Ford CEO Mark Fields insisted in TV interviews that the decision to cancel the Mexico plant was not the result of a deal with President-Elect Donald Trump, who has taken an aggressive stance on trade policies with the U.S.' southern neighbor.
