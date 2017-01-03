Kansas City Southern (KSU) Tumbles Af...

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Tumbles After Ford Junks Mexico Plant Plans

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of Kansas City Southern were backsliding 4.20% to $81.29 in Tuesday afternoon trading after Ford y announced that it would no longer build a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and instead expand one of its plants in Michigan. Ford CEO Mark Fields insisted in TV interviews that the decision to cancel the Mexico plant was not the result of a deal with President-Elect Donald Trump, who has taken an aggressive stance on trade policies with the U.S.' southern neighbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Sep '16 Railway executive 412
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC