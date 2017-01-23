Hunter Harrison won't retire, and there are millions more like him
The 72-year-old railway executive's decision to pursue a challenging new gig instead of retirement is emblematic of the changing shape of the workforce The celebrated railway executive officially retired from Canadian National Railway Company in 2009, after a long career running railways. A little more than two years later, at the encouragement of activist investor Bill Ackman, Harrison came out of retirement to become president and CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway .
