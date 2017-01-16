How the poor pay the price for subway-worker benefits :0

How the poor pay the price for subway...

How the poor pay the price for subway-worker benefits

Feeling flush with cash? If so, you might not notice when, later this month, the state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority will vote to raise the monthly subway fare to $121. But the working poor will definitely notice - the scheme from born-again progressive Gov. Cuomo will hit them hardest.

